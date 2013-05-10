Norwegian Getaway Promises to Raise the Bar on Entertainment

While the Norwegian Breakaway is being introduced in New York, Norwegian Cruise Line is already announcing entertainment offerings on its next ship, the Getaway (2014), including the seven-time Tony Award nominated musical Legally Blonde, along with an additional Broadway dance show Burn the Floor and an all-new stand-up comedy program in partnership with Levity Entertainment Group, claiming to be the largest producer of comedians in the world.

The line is also introducing all of the varied entertainment acts and venues that will debut on the next ship, including Howl at the Moon at Headliners Comedy Club. These entertainment experiences are in addition to Norwegian Getaway’s Illusionarium and Grammy Experience, as previously announced, the cruise line said in a prepared statement.

“Norwegian has truly raised the bar when it comes to entertainment at sea and that is why it was extremely important to me that Norwegian Getaway feature high caliber entertainment that will continue to exceed our guest’s expectations,” said Kevin Sheehan, Norwegian’s CEO. “With Legally Blonde performing in the Getaway Theater, along with Burn the Floor, world-class comedy by The Levity Entertainment Group, magic in the previously announced Illusionarium, The Grammy Experience, and all of the other entertainment offerings, we continue our commitment on the Norwegian Getaway to offer guests the best entertainment experience possible.”

The Getaway will feature multiple, specially-designed entertainment venues throughout the ship so that guests can choose from a wide variety of entertainment each evening of their cruise with choices to appeal to a broad audience.

Headliners Comedy Club on the Getaway will feature top-tier comedians presented through the line’s new partnership with the Levity Entertainment Group.

The world’s greatest rock n’ roll dueling piano show, Howl at the Moon, which has received rave reviews on Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Breakaway, will also be featured in Headliners on board Norwegian Getaway. This total entertainment experience features talented piano players who not only entertain the guests; they make the guests part of the show. The fun is centered around two baby grand pianos and a full out rock show with Howl’s entertainers playing music from 70’s rock to hip-hop for four hours per show. Howl at the Moon, with multiple locations across the United States, encourages people to channel their inner rock star, so guests should get ready to clap, sing, dance and howl.

Currently being built at Meyer Werft in Germany, Norwegian Getaway will be 146,600 tons and offer a wide range of accommodations. The ship represents an opportunity for the Norwegian guest to “get away from the routine of work, school, and daily stress, and find a true respite at sea that reflects the energy and culture that Miami is known for worldwide.”