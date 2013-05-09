Cruise Industry News 101

Carnival to Move Legend to Australia

According to Australian reports, Carnival Cruise Lines will move the Legend to sail seasonally out of Sydney to the South Pacific from September 24 (2014).

The Legend is sister ship to Carnival Spirit which was moved to Australia last October.

"We are all really excited about Carnival Legend joining her sister ship Carnival Spirit in Australia," said Jennifer Vandekreeke, director Carnival Cruise Lines Australia and New Zealand.

The 2002-built Legend has a maximum capacity for 2,680 passengers. She will go into dry dock in 2014 where she will receive a range of upgrades for the Aussie market.

 

