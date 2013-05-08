Norwegian Breakaway Christened by the Rockettes

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Breakaway, was christened by the Rockettes during a ceremony officiated by Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Buddy Valastro, star of the TLC series “Cake Boss,” hosted the ceremony.

Throughout the christening ceremony, which was simulcast in ten venues thoughout the ship, Norwegian Breakaway’s onboard amenities and entertainment were showcased in front of more than 4,000 guests.

From live performances by Slam Allen, Howl at the Moon, Cirque Dreams & Dinner Jungle Fantasy, along with Burn the Floor and a finale featuring Rock of Ages, Norwegian Breakaway, the largest ship ever to homeport in Manhattan, kicked off its arrival to New York City.