Royal Caribbean Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE, OSE: RCL) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share payable on June 04, 2013, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2013.

 

