Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

AlliedBarton Security Signs License Agreement for PORTSTAR

PORTSTAR has announced a 10-year license agreement with AlliedBarton Security Services, a provider of ecurity personnel, for use of its seaport security training system.

PORTSTAR is a web-based seaport security training system comprised of nine courses with 480 lessons. This training system assists to fulfill United States Coast Guard and United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) security training requirements and provide 24/7 professional development opportunities to port authorities, terminal operators, police departments and security guard companies across the United States.

Some current PORTSTAR customers include: the San Diego Port Authority, Port of Panama City, Port Canaveral and the Port of Houston Authority.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report