AlliedBarton Security Signs License Agreement for PORTSTAR

PORTSTAR has announced a 10-year license agreement with AlliedBarton Security Services, a provider of ecurity personnel, for use of its seaport security training system.

PORTSTAR is a web-based seaport security training system comprised of nine courses with 480 lessons. This training system assists to fulfill United States Coast Guard and United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) security training requirements and provide 24/7 professional development opportunities to port authorities, terminal operators, police departments and security guard companies across the United States.

Some current PORTSTAR customers include: the San Diego Port Authority, Port of Panama City, Port Canaveral and the Port of Houston Authority.