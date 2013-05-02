Galveston To Homeport Navigator Year-Round

The Port of Galveston announced today that Royal Caribbean International has decided to base the Voyager-class ship Navigator of the Seas year-round from Galveston beginning in November 2013. The Navigator will replace Mariner of the Seas, offering Texas vacationers roundtrip seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries throughout the year.

The Navigator is due for extensive drydock revitalization in January 2014. During her drydock, signature Royal Caribbean features, such as the FlowRider surf simulator and dining venues like Giovanni’s Table, Park Café and Izumi Asian Cuisine will be added. At the same time, new features such as virtual balconies for select interior staterooms, new panoramic oceanview staterooms – featuring full-length, floor-to-ceiling windows and unique new dining and entertainment concepts will be introduced.

“The repositioning of Navigator to Galveston represents Royal Caribbean’s confidence in the port's efficient cruise operations and ability to attract passengers on its Voyager-class ships,” said Mike Mierzwa, port director . “We are excited that Royal Caribbean has chosen to sail year round from Texas’ Star Cruise Port”.

The Port of Galveston handles over 1 million cruise passengers annually. Four cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Lines, Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International, sail from Texas port.