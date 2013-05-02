Princess Cruises Discounts Alaska and Europe Up to 50 Percent

Princess Cruises has launched what it calls a Summer Clearance Sale, running through May 8, 2013, featuring savings of up to 50 percent off launch fares.

More than 200 cruise departures are on sale, including voyages throughout Europe – in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and Scandinavia and Russia, as well as Alaska cruises and cruisetours.

In addition to special fares, passengers booking balcony staterooms or above will receive an onboard credit of $100 (for sailings 10 days or longer) or $50 (cruises up to nine days), and those booking interior or oceanview staterooms can get credits of $50 (cruises 10 days or longer) to $25 (cruises up to nine days).

Examples of cruise deals include Gulf of Alaska cruise – 7 days: $399 interior (was $929); $799 balcony (was $1,729); Inside Passage Alaska cruise – 7 days: $499 interior (was $899); $899 balcony (was $1,699); Greek Isles cruise – 12 days: $799 interior (was $2,199); $1,299 balcony (was $3,199); Scandinavia & Russia – 11 days: $999 interior (was $2,199); $1,999 balcony (was $3,199); Denali Explorer Alaska cruisetour – 11 days: $974 interior (was $1,828); $1,374 balcony (was $2,428).

All cruise prices are per person, based on double occupancy. The Summer Clearance Sale runs from 12:01 a.m. PST on May 1 through 11:59 p.m. PST on May 8, 2013 and is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.