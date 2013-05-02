Whitewater West

Princess Cruises Discounts Alaska and Europe Up to 50 Percent

 

Princess Cruises has launched what it calls a Summer Clearance Sale, running through May 8, 2013, featuring savings of up to 50 percent off launch fares.

More than 200 cruise departures are on sale, including voyages throughout Europe – in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and Scandinavia and Russia, as well as Alaska cruises and cruisetours.

In addition to special fares, passengers booking balcony staterooms or above will receive an onboard credit of $100 (for sailings 10 days or longer) or $50 (cruises up to nine days), and those booking interior or oceanview staterooms can get credits of $50 (cruises 10 days or longer) to $25 (cruises up to nine days).

Examples of cruise deals include  Gulf of Alaska cruise – 7 days: $399 interior (was $929); $799 balcony (was $1,729); Inside Passage Alaska cruise – 7 days: $499 interior (was $899); $899 balcony (was $1,699); Greek Isles cruise – 12 days: $799 interior (was $2,199); $1,299 balcony (was $3,199); Scandinavia & Russia – 11 days: $999 interior (was $2,199); $1,999 balcony (was $3,199); Denali Explorer Alaska cruisetour – 11 days: $974 interior (was $1,828); $1,374 balcony (was $2,428).

All cruise prices are per person, based on double occupancy. The Summer Clearance Sale runs from 12:01 a.m. PST on May 1 through 11:59 p.m. PST on May 8, 2013 and is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report