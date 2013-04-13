Special Needs Group To Cover Cruise Ship Accessibility

The Special Needs Group (SNG) has announced an upgrade of its Web portal to feature a comprehensive cruise line accessibility content source.

Along with its Norwegian Cruise Line, the company recently launched its ship accessibility portal, which, it said, features in-depth accessibility information about all the ships in Norwegian’s fleet.

Throughout the second and third quarter, SNG will continue to add cruise lines and ships until all ships with accessibility features utilized by the North American market have been included.

SNG is a provider of wheelchairs, scooter, oxygen and other special equipment rentals. It also offers range of special needs equipment for sale.