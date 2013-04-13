Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Early today, the SuperStar Aquarius assisted Taiwan Coast Guard to rescue six fishermen in Taiwan waters. All fishermen were wearing life jackets and floating at sea as SuperStar Aquarius arrived at the scene and sheltered the rescue group from wind and swell. They were then safely picked up by Taiwan Coast Guard. SuperStar Aquarius resumed itinerary, sailing towards Yonagumi.

According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Lines, yesterday, at approximately 4 p.m., while the Carnival Conquest was approximately 40 miles off the coast of Key West, Fla., the ship spotted a raft with 13 individuals on board. In coordination with the United States Coast Guard, the 13 Cuban nationals were taken on board the Conquest and provided food, water and medical treatment. The ship was is expected to rendezvous with a U. S. Coast Guard cutter later in the evening near Key West to transfer them.

 
 

 

