Royal Princess To Offer More Casual Eateries

The new Royal Princess will offer a wide selection of casual eateries, in addition to it more traditional dining options, the cruise line announced today.

The expanded atrium on the new ship will offer a variety of options, including Alfredo’s pizzeria, the new Ocean Terrace seafood bar, and the International Café. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy ice cream and crepes at Gelato, while tea lovers will relish the new tea tower. The poolside Trident Grill will transform into a traditional smokehouse barbecue in the evenings and the Outrigger Bar will feature a range of margaritas accompanied by made-to-order Mexican fare.

In addition, according to Princess, the Horizon Court buffet will be transformed with fresh new options. Live stations serving regional fare, evening specialty options such as a crab shack and fondue restaurant, expanded seating and a dedicated pastry shop will revolutionize this favorite eatery.

“Although Royal Princess will be serving up some spectacular meals in its main dining rooms and specialty restaurants, we know passengers also want great food when they’re looking for a quick bite or a casual option,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises’ executive vice president. “With these many informal choices, passengers will find the perfect taste, whether it’s pizza, seafood, Mexican, barbeque or even a sweet treat from Gelato.”