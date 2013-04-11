Princess Cruises Returns to Summer Caribbean Sailings

Princess Cruises has announced that for the first time in four years, it will be offering summertime Caribbean cruises from Ft. Lauderdale in 2014.

The Caribbean Princess will sail three- to seven-day cruises that can be combined into 14-day sailings.

The May to September program features 12 departures of seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages. In addition, the ship will depart on 13 three-, four- and five-day cruises for “a quick vacation and opportunity to sample the Princess experience.”

All cruises sail roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale. Itineraries feature San Juan, St. Thomas, Costa Maya, Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman, plus most voyages visit the line’s exclusive Bahamas out-island Princess Cays.

This summer the Caribbean Princess sails what the line calls Western European cruises from Southampton, before spending the fall in Canada and New England.