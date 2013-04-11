Amsterdam Offers Cheeses, Concerts, Flowers, Art and More

There is much to do and see in Amsterdam this summer season, according to the latest newsletter from Amsterdam Cruise Port, including visits to cheese farms with demonstrations of cheese making. Among these farms, three owned by Henri Willig, recently won top awards in an international cheese competition in the UK with entries from more than 27 countries.

Claimed to be the most beautiful spring garden in the world, cruise passengers can visit Keukenhof from March 21 to May 20.

After 10 years of renovation, the Rijksmuseum opens its doors April 13 and access is free with a Holland Golden Pass ticket. The museum has 80 galleries of Dutch art.

The Holland Pass offers a full day of culture and entertainment from canal cruises to Madame Tussauds, the Van Gogh Museum or the Heineken Experience.

The Concertgebouw concert hall celebrates 125 years and said to be known for its exceptional acoustics. It is home to the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. A series of concerts take place throughout the year.

For stay-overs, the Movenpick Hotels have undergone renovation