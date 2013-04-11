Saint John Named A Top Port of Call on Yahoo Travel Site

The Port of Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, has been named a top global destination by Smarter Travel, a Yahoo website, according to a press release from the port.

The Smarter Travel piece, also published by popular travel site Yahoo Travel, ranked Saint John as one of seven travel destinations in their "best ports of call" feature. The city is listed alongside ports like Marina Bay, Singapore and Tasmania, Australia.

Smarter Travel also noted what it called a surge in cruise traffic in North American markets, highlighting Saint John specifically: "Once docked, check out the quaint uptown area, filled with Victorian charm, before experiencing the famous Reversing Falls via jet boat. Almost everything in Saint John revolves around the water—a perfect destination for seafaring travelers."

Port Saint John is fourth in the country (Canada) by cruise traffic, with close to 188,000 passengers visiting in 2012.

"We are thrilled to receive such prestigious international recognition for Saint John as a leading cruise destination," said Jim Quinn, president & CEO, Port Saint John. "To be recognized by a high profile travel site such as Yahoo in this way continues to raise awareness of this port of call to cruise consumers; this will further develop and strengthen destination awareness in this market is a priority of our cruise marketing efforts."