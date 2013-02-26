Wartsila Wins Repeat Order For Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems

Wartsila has announced that it has been contracted by STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, to supply exhuat gas cleaning systems for four new Container Ro/Ro (ConRo) vessels being built for Italy-based Ignazio Messina & Co.

The systems will enable the new vessels to comply with both current and pending environmental legislation relating to exhaust emissions. For ships sailing in European waters, the maximum sulfur content will be limited to 0.5% from 2020, while a tighter limit of 0.1% will apply from 2015 to ships operating in 'sulfur emission control areas' (SECAs), which include the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the English Channel.

The Wartsila systems supplied under the terms of this order will clean both sulfur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter emissions from the main engines, auxiliary engines, and the boiler. The vessels are to be delivered by the shipyard during the second half of 2014.