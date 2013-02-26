Seabourn Announces 2014 Europe Program

Seabourn Cruise Line has announced its 2014 European summer season, featuring nearly 100 departures to more than 150 different destinations on cruises from seven to 21 days in length, from the Arctic and the fjords of Norway to the Greek and Dalmatian isles and the Black Sea.

The schedule includes more than 20 destinations that are either maiden calls or ports the cruise line has not visited in years. Overnight stays are also included in a number of cities, such as St. Petersburg, London, Bordeaux, Venice, Seville, Istanbul, Malta, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Rouen (Paris), and Amsterdam. Many of the Mediterranean voyages will also feature a “Marina Day,” where guests can enjoy watersport activities such as kayaking, water-skiing, sail-boards, swimming and more from Seabourn's onboard marinas.

Three Seabourn ships will sail in the Mediterranean. The Seabourn Sojourn will offer a series of 10-day cruises from Barcelona, Athens and Monte Carlo, visiting ports on the Italian and French Rivieras, and in the Greek Isles. Most cruises can be combined into longer voyages of up to 30 days without repeating ports, providing up to 10 percent additional savings and the ultimate Mediterranean cruise experience.

The Seabourn Spirit will sail alternating 10- and 11-day voyages from Venice to the Adriatic and Dalmatian coasts.

The Seabourn Odyssey will be in the Eastern Mediterranean, exploring the Greek Isles and Turkey on seven-day cruises alternating between Athens, Istanbul and Venice. The ship will also sail the Black Sea on three seven-day cruises, featuring a full day and overnight onboard in Istanbul. The seven-day voyages can be combined.

The Seabourn Quest and Legend will summer in Northern Europe. The Quest's seven-day Baltic cruises between Copenhagen and Stockholm include a three-day stay in the heart of St. Petersburg. In late summer, the Quest will cross the North Atlantic on a 24-day cruise from London to Montreal, stopping at Ireland, the Faroe Islands, multiple new ports in Iceland and Greenland, as well as Newfoundland and Québec.

The Legend will sail two cruises along the Atlantic coast of Western Europe, between the Mediterranean and its summer voyages in Scandinavia. Cruises include nine- to 12-day sailings in the Baltic and Scandinavia, as well as the Norwegian fjords, and a 21-day cruise to Spitsbergen and the North Cape that skirts the edge of the polar ice pack in the Arctic Ocean. In addition, the Legend will sail on a single 15-day roundtrip cruise from London to the British Isles, Ireland and Belgium. The voyage includes an overnight stay in London at the end of the voyage, as well as scenic cruising on the Thames River