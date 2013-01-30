Norwegian Announces 2014/2015 European Deployment

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced its Europe deployment for the winter 2014/2015 season. Norwegian will have two ships sailing in Europe year round. The Norwegian Jade will sail seven days to the Greek Isles; to the Adriatic, Greece and Turkey; 10 days to the Eastern Mediterranean and an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise. Norwegian Spirit will offer 12-day Grand Mediterranean voyages and 10-day Canary Islands and Morocco itineraries. These cruises go on sale today, January 30, 2013.

“Europe itineraries during the fall and winter seasons continue to be a very successful and popular market for us,” said Kevin Sheehan, CEO.

The Norwegian Jade will sail from Civitavecchia during the winter on 10-day Eastern Mediterranean itineraries from November 12, 2014 through December 13, 2014 and January 14 through April 8, 2015. This itinerary includes calls in Katakolon, Athens (Piraeus), Izmir and Naples and features and overnight call to Istanbul.

The Jade will also offer an 11-day Western Mediterranean itinerary from November 1, 2014 through December 23, 2014 and from January 3 through April 18, 2015. Sailing from Civitavecchia, this itinerary visits Livorno, Monaco, Toulon, Barcelona, Valencia, Cagliari, Carthage, Palermo and Naples.

The two itineraries can be combined into a 21-day cruise.

From November 26, 2014 through April 15, 2015, the Norwegian Spirit will sail 10-day Canary Islands & Morocco itineraries from either Barcelona or Malaga. This new itinerary visits Casablanca, Funchal, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife, Lanzarote and Málaga.