TUI Posts Stronger Results for 2012

TUI Travel Plc has released preliminary results for its fiscal year 2012, ended Sept. 30, posting a profit of 390 million pounds on revenues of 14.5 billion pounds, compared to a profit of 360 million pounds on revenues of 14.7 billion pounds for the previous year.

In a prepared statement, TUI said it did well in all markets except France and Southern Europe. The company described its performance in the UK as outstanding with a record operating profit.

In other developments, sales of higher margin, so-called unique holidays increased by three percentage points year-over-year to 65 percent of mainstream holidays. Online sales went up three percentage points to 33 percent of mainstream sales.

According to TUI, bookings for the 2012/2013 winter are “very encouraging,” and the bookings for next summer from the UK, the Nordic markets and Germany are strong.

TUI claims to be the largest tour operator in Europe, carrying some 30 million vacationers a year, and also owns Thomson Cruises.