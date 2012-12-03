Crystal: Shorter Northern Europe Cruises, More Overnights

Shorter summer voyages with more overnight calls highlight Crystal Cruises’ Baltic, Scandinavian, and British Isles cruises, according to the cruise line. Beginning June 8 aboard the Crystal Serenity, three new seven-day itineraries and five 10-day will take guests to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Estonia, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Russia and the UK, including Ireland. Crystal’s Northern Europe cruises also offer a more than 25 percent increase in local overnights, with double the nights in Copenhagen alone.

Crystal said that while it has traditionally presented 11- and 12-day Baltic itineraries, the new voyages offer abundant port time to delve into each destination. “Several overnight stays allow travelers to immerse themselves in the sights, smells and sounds of each locale, with nearly all the voyages offering overnights at the cruise’s start and end, and/or mid-cruise, including two nights in storied St. Petersburg.”

Expanded destination options also add more choice for travelers in Scandinavia and Britain. Two new seven-day UK cruises sail to and from Dublin for the first time, and a new seven-day London-Copenhagen sailing marks the line’s return to Amsterdam, Netherlands; Zeebrugge, Belgium; and Helsingborg, Sweden for the first time in several years.

Not all of Crystal’s Northern European itineraries are 10 days or under. A 15-day North Cape voyage makes a maiden call to Loen and rare visit to Olden, Norway. North Cape and back-to-back Scandinavia/Russia cruises can be combined. Additionally, three Crystal Symphony cruises sail to Reykjavíc, Iceland, expanding Crystal’s Northern European presence.