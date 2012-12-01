Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Port of San Diego Kicks Off 50th Anniversary

The Port of San Diego is kicking off the holiday season with a free, fun, family event that will also serve as the official launch to the Port's 50th anniversary.

The annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will set sail on Sunday, December 9, at 5:30 p.m. The Port will host a pre-parade event for the whole family at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 North Harbor Drive, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The parade features more than 80 local boats decorated in festive holiday lights. This year's parade theme is "USS Santa Claus." The event will include a performance by the Navy Region Southwest Band, food trucks and craft-making activities children. There will also be two inflatable bounce houses, a train ride, and a sleigh for photo opportunities.

The Port is among the sponsors of the Parade of Lights. During the Parade of Lights, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m., the Port will provide bleachers to seat 250 in the Port Pavilion's view court, as well as chairs for 400 people. Spectators can also bring their own chairs. Seating is first-come, first served. Paid parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the B Street Cruise Ship Terminal for $10.

