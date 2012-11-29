Carnival Launches Social Learning Game for Agents

Carnival has launched what it calls the cruise industry’s first interactive social learning game geared toward travel agents, designed to provide a fun and engaging platform for learning more about the company and all of the helpful tools available to travel agents.

Available on GoCCL.com, “Carnival Adventures Learning Games” features a “Carnival Cruise-Ader” avatar, which guides agents through three levels of training, including first-time cruiser acquisition, Carnival booking tools and policies, and an in-depth training on Carnival’s fleet of ships.

While advancing through each level, travel agents will engage in friendly competition by earning “Fun Points.” In the next month, the game will highlight the top 100 players in real-time on a leader board. Agents will also soon be able to exchange these “Fun Points” for points in the line’s popular Travel Agent Reward Program.

“Increasing sales, booking and product knowledge for travel agents are all key to helping grow their business and with a game like Carnival Adventures, we know they’re going to have a little fun with it all along the way,” said Joni Rein, vice president of worldwide sales. “We understand how busy agents are throughout their day, so we wanted to create a training product that provided useful facts, fun and flexibility all at the same time.”

The first level of game one in the series features a baseball theme highlighting how agents can pitch to cruise rookies. The second level focuses on how to book with speed and ease and helps agents learn Carnival’s booking tools and policies through real-life examples in a travel agency setting. The third level highlights Carnival’s various onboard features and activities, helping agents learn how to maximize their clients’ on-board experience. Additional games will be added to Carnival Adventures in upcoming months.