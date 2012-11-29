Norwegian Launches European Cruisetours

Norwegian Cruise Line is launching new Italian Cruise tours. On sale now for cruises in 2013 and beyond, the tours can be purchased as part of Norwegian Jade’s seven-day Eastern Mediterranean and Greek Isles or Adriatic cruises from Venice, or Norwegian Epic’s seven-day Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Civitavecchia. The tours range in length from 11 to 15 days including the cruise.

A 15-day Classic Italy tour features seven nights beginning in Venice, continuing to Pisa and Florence, concluding in Rome and the Vatican City.

A 14-day wine and arts tour of Northern Italy offered with Norwegian Jade sailings includes wine and cheese tastings.

There is a five-day Italian Lakes & Parma tour also offered with the Jade. Highlights are the villages and Alpine landscapes of Lake Como, the medieval town of Parma and Milan.

And for those with less time there is an 11 cruise and tour option, featuring Rome and the Vatican offered in conjunction with the Epic.

Norwegian is offering these tours with Gate 1 Travel, an escorted tour program provider worldwide for more than 30 years. All tours feature an English-speaking Italian tour manager, first class hotels, time for optional exploring, whisper technology-enhanced touring, some meals including wine and mineral water, and air-conditioned motor coach transportation.