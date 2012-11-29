Norwegian Breakaway to Bring Taste of NY to Sea

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today two more New York-inspired food and beverage offerings onboard Norwegian Breakaway, the line’s newest ship: Sabrett Hot Dogs and Brooklyn Lager beer. Further enhancing the ship’s ties to New York City, its year-round homeport, these newly-announced offerings provide guests with a taste of the Big Apple at sea.

Located on the Waterfront, pool deck and forward deck, three Sabrett hot dog carts will sport the brand’s iconic yellow and blue umbrellas and offer up all-beef frankfurters and condiments, including mustard, sauerkraut, relish, and onions in a tomato sauce, so guests can order their complimentary Sabrett hot dog “all the way” (complete with all the toppings).

“As a New Yorker, I’ve been a fan of Sabrett’s. Since we are launching New York’s ship, it made complete sense to bring New York’s favorite hot dog to Norwegian Breakaway,” said Kevin Sheehan, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, in a prepared statement. “With Sabrett hot dogs and Brooklyn Lager beer, our guests will truly get a real taste of the city as a part of their whole New York experience while onboard.”

Brooklyn Brewery’s Brooklyn Lager beer will be offered in the Uptown Bar & Grill. Lager beer in the “Vienna” style, Brooklyn Lager’s amber-gold color and firm malt center are supported by a refreshing bitterness and floral hop aroma, according to Norwegian.