Vancouver Reports Modest Growth For 2012

Port Metro Vancouver has concluded its 2012 Alaska cruise season, posting a modest increase in passengers at 667,000 compared to 663,000 in 2011.

Between May and October 2012, Port Metro Vancouver’s two cruise terminals, at Canada Place and Ballantyne, welcomed 28 different vessels on 191 calls.

The 2012 season also marked another year with the shore power installation at Canada Place, the first of its kind in Canada. During the cruise season, 60 vessels connected to the port’s shore power facilities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by a claimed 2,266 tons.

For the upcoming 2013 cruise season, Vancouver is anticipating a traffic increase of more than 20 percent, with more than 820,000 passengers. The Port is also looking forward to welcoming four new vessels that will be homeported in Vancouver: the Disney Wonder, the Norwegian Sun, Oceania’s Regatta and the Amsterdam.