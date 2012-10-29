Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Le Havre Set to Complete Record Year

Le Havre set a new cruise ship record on Oct. 28 counting for the first time 100 calls in one season with the Celebrity Eclipse with 2,800 passengers and 1,250 crew members.

Six more calls are expected before the season comes to an end, including three overnight calls by the Celebrity Constellation.

Le Havre has been on a steady growth course since 2009 when it had 50 calls, followed by 70 calls in 2010, and 95 calls last year.

The forecast for 2013 is for 126 calls, including five days with three ships in port, 19 days with two ships, and six overnight calls. MSC Cruises will inter-port on seven 10-day cruises aboard the Opera, embarking French passengers, starting July 15.

According to the port, 45 percent of the passengers spent the day in Le Havre.

 

