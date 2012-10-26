Cruise Industry News 101

Hamburg in Odessa

The Hamburg called in Odessa on Oct. 26 from Yalta and sailed for Nessebar on the 27th. Sources in Odessa noted that the ship had previously visited the port as the Columbus before being renamed sailing for Plantours and Partners.

Also on Oct. 27, there will be three ships in Odessa, the MSC Opera, the Discovery and the Island Sky.

The Opera is interporting in Odessa and disembarked 459 passengers and embarked 509 on her last call on Oct. 14, according to the Department of Tourism. Oct. 27 will the last call of the season.

A group of 50 visually impaired children has been invited to tour the Discovery to be followed by presentation of the ship’s itineraries and lunch. The children will also received gifts before disembarking.

 

