Silversea To Set Sail with Silver Galapagos

Silversea Cruises has announced that its newly acquired ship will be called the Silver Galapagos. Built in 1990 as the Renaissance 3, the 100-passenger vessel is currently sailing as the Galapagos Explorer II.

In a prepared statement, Silversea said that the new name signals the company's intent to maintain a consistent level of elegance throughout its fleet, and will take effect after the all-suite vessel undergoes a major refurbishment in September 2013. In a related move, the hull has already been painted the same dark blue as the Silver Explorer, the company's other expedition ship.

The Silver Galapagos will be the only luxury expedition ship offering socially and environmentally responsible ecotourism to the Galápagos archipelago, according to the cruise line. This important distinction enables Silversea to broaden its portfolio of expedition cruises tailored to tap into the rising interest in green tourism, the company went on to say.

Silversea has also revealed that it will start selling its 2013 Galápagos program in mid-November of this year, offering two new seven-day itineraries that will begin operating in late September 2013 as follows:

Sailing Saturday roundtrips from Baltra Island, tracing a path across the western, southern and eastern islands, including Santiago, Bartolomé, Isabela, Fernandina, Floreana, San Cristóbal, and Santa Cruz.

Also sailing Saturday roundtrips from Baltra Island, this itinerary encompasses the northeast, central and southeast islands of Santa Cruz, Genovesa, Seymour Norte, San Cristóbal, Española, and Plazas Sur.

The Silver Galapagos will offer ocean-view accommodations, gourmet cuisine, the personalized service of a butler, and a generous selection of all-inclusive shipboard amenities, including complimentary beverages, wines and spirits served throughout the ship, stocked in-suite beverage cabinet, and all gratuities.