‘Norwegians’ are Foodies

Tonight, Norwegian Cruise Line will cook up some of its culinary creations for an exclusive group of influential social media foodies as host of the weekly international #FoodieChats Twitter chat live from the company’s brand new, state-of-the-art test kitchen at its Miami headquarters.

The #FoodieChats Twitter chat takes place every Monday at 8pm EST and is generating buzz and creating conversations around the very popular topic of food, according to a statement from Norwegian.

Since its inception in 2011, #FoodieChats is said to have generated a world-wide following and averages 20 million weekly impressions, has over 2 million followers and involves over 500 contributors every week.

Every Monday, creator Steve Green hosts the Twitter “chat” using the hashtag #FoodieChats asking the community 10 questions centered on that week's food-related theme. Participants respond to the questions via Twitter, sharing photos and personal experiences related to each question.

Tonight’s #FoodieChats theme is #NorwegianBreakaway and the conversation topics will be a celebration of the food found onboard Norwegian’s newest ship, launching in April 2013.

To experience the flavors of Norwegian Breakaway first-hand, a select group of South Florida foodies received an exclusive invitation to eat and tweet live from a brand new test kitchen located in the Norwegian’s corporate offices. The line’s culinary team will be specially preparing and serving them some of the ship’s exciting new menu items.

The new test kitchen is the culinary hub of Norwegian from where Executive Chef Lars Kristiansen, Chef Colin Hudson and Chef Eric Bilodeau concept, create, test and taste all of Norwegian’s fleet-wide menu items. Currently, the team is working on menu items for the line’s newest ship, the Norwegian Breakaway.

Norwegian said it encourages all fans and followers to participate and follow along with the live chat tonight starting at 8pm EST on Twitter and view photos of the event on Instagram at hashtag #FoodieChats.