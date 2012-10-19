Royal Caribbean Cruise Vacation Week Europe Offer

Now is the time for vacationers to plan the next European adventure or trans-Atlantic crossing, according to Royal Caribbean International. In conjunction with the Cruise Lines International Association’s National Cruise Vacation Week, Royal Caribbean is offering up to $100 onboard credit to vacationers who choose a Europe cruise with the line’s nine ships sailing from various homeports.

For all new individual U.S. and Canadian bookings, made with deposit from October 21 through 28, 2012, for a seven-night or longer 2013 Europe or trans-Atlantic sailing, guests will receive an onboard credit of $50 per inside or oceanview stateroom, and $100 per stateroom with balconies and suites

Royal stated that the Liberty of the Seas will continue to be the only ship in Europe to exclusively offer a West End musical, Saturday Night Fever, and the DreamWorks Experience.

From Barcelona, the Liberty will sail the Western Mediterranean on seven-night itineraries, while the Serenade of the Seas will offer a more comprehensive Mediterranean experience on longer, 12-night cruises. The Serenade will soon be revitalized in December 2012 to offer guests more dining options; new onboard amenities such as the Royal Babies and Tots Nursery; and enhanced technology such as an oversized video screen overlooking the pool deck and bow-to-stern WiFi service.

The Navigator of the Seas will sail a seven-night Eastern Mediterranean itinerary from Rome (Civitavecchia), while the Splendour of the Seas sails seven-night Greek Isles and Turkey itineraries from Venice.

The Legend of the Seas will return to Europe after two years in the Far East, to sail seven-night Western Mediterranean itineraries from Rome in summer and nine- to 11-night Greece, Turkey and Mediterranean itineraries from Venice in the fall.

There is also a range of seven- to 14-night itineraries to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean, the North Sea and the Baltic aboard the Independence and Adventure of the Seas, departing from Southampton.

Alternatively from Harwich, the Brilliance of the Seas will sail 12-night North and Baltic Seas cruises while the Vision of the Seas takes guests on seven- to 11-night Northern Europe itineraries from Copenhagen and Stockholm.

The short cruise program from Oslo, offered this year, is not among the 2013 offerings.