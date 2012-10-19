Carnival’s Brenda Yester Receives Strom Award for Make-A-Wish

Carnival Cruise Lines’ Senior Vice President of Revenue Management Brenda Yester has been awarded the Nancy J. Strom Spirit Award for helping to grant the wishes of nearly 5,000 sick children during a nine-year stint on Make-A-Wish Southern Florida’s Board of Directors.

Yester, a former board chair and two-time “Board Member of the Year,” received the Strom Award in recognition of the significant impact she has had volunteering for the organization.

In addition to her contributions at the board level, Yester, has raised more than $60,000 as a “Walk for Wishes” team leader, personally granted wishes for children who have life-threatening medical conditions, and been instrumental involving Carnival with the Make-A-Wish mission. To date, the Carnival Foundation has donated nearly $280,000 in cash and in-kind support to the Southern Florida chapter.

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has enriched the human experience with hope, strength, and joy by granting wishes for more than 8,500 families in 13 counties and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It receives no federal or state funding and raises money to fulfill its mission through corporate sponsorships, special events, foundation grants, and individual contributions. The Southern Florida chapter grants a wish every 16 hours, at an average cost of $5,000 per, and is committed to making a dream come true for every medically-eligible child in its territory.