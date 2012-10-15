Carnival Conquest Heads to Bahamas for Multi-Million Dollar Refurb

The rollout of Carnival’s $500 million “Fun Ship 2.0” fleet-wide enhancement program continues with New Orleans’ largest year round cruise ship, Carnival Conquest, departing for a two-week dry dock in Freeport, The Bahamas.

The ship, which left New Orleans yesterday, will undergo a major multi-million-dollar refurbishment to receive dramatic upgrades in dining, bar and entertainment. Among the many highlights are Guy’s Burger Joint, developed in tandem with Food Network personality Guy Fieri, an EA SPORTS Bar, and the poolside RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar.

When Carnival Conquest returns to service at the Port of New Orleans October 28, 2012, the ship will feature a host of enhancements, including:

RedFrog Rum Bar, an open-air Caribbean-themed watering hole offering refreshing rum-based frozen drinks and beers, including Carnival’s private label draft brew.

BlueIguana Tequila Bar, a Mexican-themed poolside bar specializes in frozen cocktails and Mexican beers.

Alchemy Bar, a vintage-themed cocktail “pharmacy.”

EA SPORTS Bar featuring live sporting events on large-screen televisions, EA SPORTS video games and the latest scores on a 24/7 sports ticker.

Guy’s Burger Joint, created in partnership with Food Network personality and chef Guy Fieri.

BlueIguana Cantina, a free-of-charge Mexican cantina.

The Punchliner Comedy Club & The Punchliner Comedy Brunch presented by George Lopez.

Cherry on Top with bins of bulk candy, gifts, novelties and more.

By early December, the Carnival Conquest will also feature Hasbro Game Show and Playlist Productions.

“The refurbishment of Carnival Conquest is the latest example of our continued investment in our New Orleans-based cruise program,” said Gerry Cahill, Carnival’s president and CEO. “Carnival is New Orleans’ largest cruise operator with two year-round ships carrying nearly 340,000 passengers a year.”

In addition to Carnival Conquest, which operates seven-day Caribbean cruises, Carnival Elation offers four- and five-day cruises from New Orleans to Mexico.