Disney Announces New Paper Sourcing and Use Policy

The Walt Disney Company has announced a new paper sourcing and use policy, establishing guidelines for paper used in Disney’s day-to-day business operations as well as its consumer products and packaging. The policy – effective immediately – continues Disney’s commitment to responsible forest practices and conservation, and will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will focus on paper sourced directly by Disney or on behalf of Disney for use in Disney-branded products and packaging, and the second will address paper sourced by the Company’s independent licensees.

The policy aims to: Minimize the consumption of paper; Eliminate paper products containing irresponsibly harvested fiber, such as fiber from High Conservation Value Areas; and Maximize recycled content and fiber sourced from Forest Stewardship Council-certified forestry operations

Disney will work with non-governmental organizations to identify and prioritize regions with poor forest management and high rates of deforestation. The Company will report its implementation progress on an annual basis.

“The paper policy is an example of how Disney conducts business in an environmentally and socially responsible way, and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to creating a lasting, positive impact on ecosystems and communities worldwide,” said Dr. Beth Stevens, senior vice president, Disney corporate citizenship, environment and conservation.

Disney sought input from stakeholders throughout the supply chain and from the environmental community in the formulation of its paper policy. Disney will continue to solicit ongoing feedback as the policy is implemented.

“We commend Disney for adding its significant voice to the growing chorus of companies demonstrating that there’s no need to sacrifice endangered forests or animals for the paper we use every day. This policy will have a particularly important impact in Indonesia, the primary place where rainforests are still being cut down for pulp and paper," said Rebecca Tarbotton, executive director of Rainforest Action Network, which worked with Disney on the policy.

The new policy continues Disney’s legacy of supporting forest and nature conservation. Over the last two decades, the Disney Worldwide Conservation Fund has invested in conservation programs in 112 countries, including more than 70 projects in Indonesia to protect the Sumatran rainforest and work with villages to effectively manage critical forest habitats. Since 2009, Disney has also invested more than $27 million in forest carbon projects in the United States, Peru, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, and China.

“The world’s forests are facing multiple pressures. Disney’s actions to better understand its paper usage and supply chain send a positive signal that the company recognizes the seriousness of this issue,” said Ruth Nogueron, associate, World Resources Institute. “This is a welcome step that reflects Disney’s commitment to support responsible forest management.”