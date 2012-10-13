Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

COPA Airlines to Increase Service from Panama to Montego Bay

Copa Airlines and the Jamaica Tourist Board have announced an increase in service between the airline’s Hub of the Americas at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City and Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, to four times a week starting December 17.

In addition to the expansion into Montego Bay, Copa Airlines offers regular service into Jamaica’s Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston four times a week.

“The increased service is a testament to the strong partnership with Copa Airlines to attract visitors from all over Latin America,” said John Lynch, Jamaica’s director of tourism.

“As we continue to diversify our global marketing strategy, the Jamaica Tourist Board has pursued an aggressive program with our valued travel partners to enhance airlift to the destination, allowing us to remain competitive in the travel industry. The new service offers even more options and the potential for growing visitor arrivals to both destinations.”

Copa Airlines serves 64 destinations in North, Central and South America.

 
 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Galveston
Cruise Industry News Annual Report