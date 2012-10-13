COPA Airlines to Increase Service from Panama to Montego Bay

Copa Airlines and the Jamaica Tourist Board have announced an increase in service between the airline’s Hub of the Americas at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City and Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, to four times a week starting December 17.

In addition to the expansion into Montego Bay, Copa Airlines offers regular service into Jamaica’s Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston four times a week.

“The increased service is a testament to the strong partnership with Copa Airlines to attract visitors from all over Latin America,” said John Lynch, Jamaica’s director of tourism.

“As we continue to diversify our global marketing strategy, the Jamaica Tourist Board has pursued an aggressive program with our valued travel partners to enhance airlift to the destination, allowing us to remain competitive in the travel industry. The new service offers even more options and the potential for growing visitor arrivals to both destinations.”

Copa Airlines serves 64 destinations in North, Central and South America.