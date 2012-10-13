Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

AllThingsCruise Introduces Video Library

AllThingsCruise (ATC) has introduced what it calls the largest and most comprehensive collection of cruise videos on the web.

The collection contains thousands of handpicked and categorized videos from YouTube for prospective cruise passengers to visualize every aspect of a potential cruise. Destinations, cruise companies, ships and amenities are featured.

The video program works with Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter,

ATC said it strictly an editorial website, it does not sell cruises but rather seeks to provide the best cruise-planning information available.

 

