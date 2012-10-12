‘Foremost’ Former Heads of State to Attend Titanic Dinner

Blue Star Line has announced that its Chairman Professor Clive Palmer’s gala black-tie dinner in London later this year is beginning to take shape, with some of the world’s “foremost" former heads of state confirmed to attend.

Set to congregate at the National History Museum on Saturday, December 1, 2012, in honor of The Titanic both past present and future is John Bruton former prime minister of Ireland, former President Ricardo Lagos of Chile and former Prime Minister Petre Roman of Romania.

All three gentlemen, together with Professor Palmer, are Club de Madrid members, with President Lagos a former Club de Madrid President.

Professor Palmer said he was honoured that some of the world’s foremost heads of state will be attending the gala dinner in London.

“The Titanic will be remembered when guests meet to enjoy the same menu as first class Titanic passengers did on April 14, 1912,” he said.

“A collection of original items salvaged from the Titanic will be on display at the Natural History Museum during the event and entertainment on the night will feature performances by the Metropolitan Police Service Band, the British Imperial Military Band and the Emerald Society Police Band.”

He said Titanic II is scheduled to set sail her from Southampton to New York on her maiden passenger voyage in 2016. “Titanic II will be a full scale version of the original ship,” Prof Palmer said.

“It is being designed by the Finnish-based ship design and marine engineering company, Deltamarin, and will be built by leading Chinese shipbuilders CSC Jinling Shipyard.

“While every bit as luxurious as the original, Titanic II will have every modern amenity along with 21st century technology and the latest navigation and safety systems.”