Royal Caribbean’s Final Wow Sale for the Year

Royal Caribbean International today announced that its final WOW Sale of the year will run for three days on October 15, 16 and 17, 2012. For all new individual bookings made for a 2013-14 Royal Caribbean sailing, vacationers can receive $50 onboard credit per stateroom on three- to five-night itineraries; $100 per stateroom for six- to nine-night itineraries; and $200 per stateroom for 10-night itineraries or longer.

Guests can apply their onboard credit toward a shore excursion or spa session, or celebrate a special occasion during their cruise with a specialty dining experience.

Vacationers are also offered 50 percent reduced deposits during the three-day WOW Sale to lock in their 2013-14 Royal Caribbean cruise vacation anywhere around the world.

The WOW Sale onboard credit and 50 percent reduced deposit offers are applicable to all Royal Caribbean cruises that sail on or after January 1, 2013 including cruise-tours. The offer is available only in the U.S. and Canada and applies to new individual bookings with required deposit only and is not applicable to groups.

The offer applies to all categories available. All bookings must be made and the required deposit must be paid by October 17, 2012, by 11:59 p.m. local time to qualify for the promotion.

Onboard credit is in U.S. dollars, has no cash value, is not redeemable for cash, is not transferable and will expire if not used by 10:00 pm on the last evening of the cruise.