Crewsure Insurance Launched

A new insurance product, promising to assist shipowners and managers in protecting the health and well-being of their shipboard personnel, and meeting their forthcoming legal obligations under the recently ratified Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), has been launched.

According to Crewsure, seafarers deserve the same care and concern, the same rights to benefits, the same access to the best medical treatment, the same security expected and enjoyed by those who work ashore. This is the vision that has inspired the launch of Crewsure Marine, the company stated, describing its offering as a composite insurance policy paid for by the employer and providing insurance personally to seafarers for medical care, personal accident, loss or delay of baggage, and including the cost of repatriation in the case of abandonment as required under MLC.

Crewsure Insurances are underwritten by Globality Health and KA Koln. Assekuranz Agentur GmbH on behalf of Great Lakes Reinsurance (UK) PLC – all part of Munich Re, a major insurance and reinsurance company.

Crewsure's managing director is Robert Johnston, recently retired as chairman of British Marine after spending 10 years as managing director, which followed the 25 years that he spent with the Steamship Mutual P&I Club.