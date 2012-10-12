TUI Travel Commended for Climate Change Disclosure

TUI Travel PLC has announced its inclusion in the Carbon Disclosure Leadership Index for the fifth consecutive year. Once again, TUI said it is the only tour operator to be featured in this index.

The Carbon Disclosure Leadership Index, described by TUI as a key component of the Carbon Disclosure Project’s (CDP) annual FTSE 350 report (the companies with the highest market capitalization listed on the London Stock Exchange), highlights the constituent companies within the FTSE 350 Index which have displayed a strong approach to information disclosure regarding climate change.

Companies are scored on their climate change disclosure and high scores indicate good internal data management and understanding of climate change related issues affecting the company.

TUI Travel’s score placed it in the top 10 percent of the 238 respondents from the FTSE 350.

The index, compiled by PwC on behalf of CDP, provides an evaluation tool for institutional investors and other stakeholders.

In 2012, it comprises the top 35 companies from the FTSE 350 based on analysis of the responses to CDP’s questionnaire which focused on greenhouse gas emissions, emissions reduction targets and the risks and opportunities associated with climate change.

Earlier this year TUI launched its three-year Sustainable Holidays Plan 2012 – 2014.

The Group set out four goals: 1) deliver 10 million “greener and fairer” holidays, 2) operate Europe’s most fuel efficient airlines and save 20,000 tons of carbon from ground operations, 3) have colleagues rate TUI as a leader in sustainability, and 4) have customers regard TUI as a leader in delivering more sustainable holidays.

These four goals are underpinned by 20 measureable commitments that TUI will report on annually helping to drive sustainability across the Group.

An example of TUI Travel’s commitment to sustainability is that its UK airline, Thomson Airways, will be the first UK airline to take delivery of the new Boeing 787 which is said to be 20 percent more fuel efficient than similar aircraft currently available. Thomson has eight on order and will start commercial flights from May 2013. A further five will be delivered to other TUI Travel airlines