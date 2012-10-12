Bremen Back in Service from Blohm+Voss

Following a 19-day shipyard stay, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Bremen left Blohm + Voss Oct. 10. The drydocking included routine maintenance as well as repair work on the propulsion system. Sailing from Hamburg, the Bremen set course for Lisbon where the next cruise starts on October 15th.

In the middle of November, the Bremen will be heading south for her Antarctica season.

During the shipyard stay, 20 tons of paint was stripped from the exterior in order to provide the expedition ship with a fresh TBT-free underwater coating. Two tons of new paint covered the hull.

According to a statement from the cruise line, “the Bremen can once again glide smoothly through the frequently very sensitive cruising areas – and thanks to the weight loss, she will consume less fuel than previously.”

Also, 800 square meters of new carpet were laid and new curtains were put up in public areas.

The galley was also renovated and new equipment was installed.