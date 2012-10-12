Cruise and Maritime Voyages Introduces new 2013 Program

Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced the cruise line’s 2013 fleet deployment schedule and newly published brochure for its “Cruises of Distinction” to destinations throughout the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, Scandinavia, and the surrounding regions – as well as the introduction of new autumn sailings in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

New itineraries feature departures from England’s Bristol as introduced in 2012, plus new departure ports: Venice, Athens, Istanbul and Bodrum , and cruises visiting destinations throughout France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, Egypt, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Gibraltar.

The new brochure includes a 80 cruise programs covering departures from February 2013 through May 2014 and cruising onboard Marco Polo and Discovery, recently announced as the newest addition to the Cruise and Maritime Voyages fleet for 2013.

Highlights of the new brochure include: Additional Northern Lights cruise sailing onboard the Discovery from Bristol Avonmouth; five new sailings onboard the Discovery from Harwich, including an 18-night Summer Solstice & White Sea voyage to the Russian Arctic; UK cruises from seven British ports: Tilbury, Leith, Newcastle, Hull, Liverpool and Harwich.

New cruises onboard the Discovery offers various itinerary options to the Mediterranean and Black Sea; and CMV maintains its range of sailing durations from one night mini-cruises to 42 nights, popular itineraries continue to the Fjords, British Isles, Scotland, Baltic & St Petersburg, Iceland, Canary Islands & Madeira, and Europe.

New Autumn Mediterranean itineraries include 16 newly created itineraries exclusively offered by CMV.

As part of the company’s enhancements and new activities featured onboard, cruises of five nights or more feature these additions in 2013:

Experts speaking on a variety of subjects from maritime history to gardening and from astronomy to criminology followed by interactive discussions with the audience who are encouraged to participate; arts & crafts activities showcasing specialists in millinery, bead jewelry, mosaic decoration, calligraphy and decorative card art; “A Laugh on the Ocean Waves” – featuring comedic acts on select cruise departures; and the CMV Club Class: Where travelers can sign-up to be paired or grouped with other passengers who want to play bridge, backgammon, chess and more.