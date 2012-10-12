USVI Elected Chair of CTO

The United States Virgin Islands (USVI) has been elected as chair of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) with Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty’s election at the CTO’s Annual General Meeting here this week.

Commissioner Nicholson-Doty, who was elected unopposed, will replace Sen. Ricky Skerritt as chairman of the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism.

In keeping with the CTO constitution, Deputy Commissioner Chantal Figueroa has been appointed by Commissioner Nicholson-Doty to head the CTO Board of Directors.

Five vice chairs were also elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors. They are St. Maarten, representing the Dutch Caribbean; Martinique representing the French Caribbean; St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago, representing the Caribbean Community countries and Bermuda representing the British Overseas Territories. Each of these Member Countries will form the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, which will be completed with representatives from the private sector.