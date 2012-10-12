Auramarine Receives IMO Type Approval for BWT

Finnish-based Auramarine has announced that it has recently received an IMO type approval for its Crystal ballast water treatment system.

The company said that the approval was issued by DNV on behalf of the Norwegian Maritime Directorate after the successful land-based and shipboard testing in accordance with International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) “Guidelines for approval of BWM Systems (G8)” and DNV rules.

In addition, the electrical components were subjected to DNV’s “Environmental test specification for instrumentation and automation equipment.” These requirements are more stringent than the IMO requirements, according to Auramarine, and include, for instance, electromagnetic compatibility, vibration, low temperatures and damp heat testing.

The Crystal ballast system features a two-step process, with an automatic filter to remove sediment and larger organisms, followed by a medium pressure UV unit to disinfect and inactivate smaller plankton, bacteria and pathogens.

According to Auramarine, the combination of automatic filtration and ultraviolet light based ballast water treatment is becoming the leading technology, offering considerable benefits compared to other disinfection methods. Filter and UV disinfection is a proven purely physical and chemical-free disinfection process and it is not affected by salinity variations in seawater. Disinfection is fast and ballast water is ready to be discharged immediately after treatment without any by-products.

Ballast water is treated using filter and UV during ballast water intake and re-treated during ballast water discharge through the UV reactor only (filter bypassed). Re-treatment during discharge is necessary to eliminate possible re-growth of bacteria in ballast tanks due to cross contamination or incomplete intake disinfection. Both process steps have been carefully selected to provide a minimal pressure drop over the treatment system and a small and compact installation area.

Auramarine offers a range of ballast water treatment systems from 75 cubic meters and hour to more than 3,000 cubic meters an hour. The Crystal system is available in both complete skid mounted modules for newbuilding projects, as well as prefabricated component kits for retrofits.