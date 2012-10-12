Cruise Industry News 101

Princess Promotes Holiday Sailings

Princess Cruises has announced holiday availability aboard some of its ships, including:

The Panama Canal with a two-day Canal experience - December 15 aboard the Coral Princess, sailing from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale for a full Canal transit combined with a full day at Fuerte Amador on the Pacific side of Panama. The 14-day itinerary includes calls at Puntarenas (Costa Rica), Cartagena and Aruba in addition to the two-day canal experience. Balcony staterooms begin at $1,499.

A Southern Caribbean cruise - Dec, 17 aboard the Emerald Princess, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale for 10 days. The cruise itinerary calls at Aruba, Bonaire, Grenada, Dominica, St. Thomas, and Princess Cays. Balcony staterooms begin at $1,499.

Roundrip Panama Canal cruises - Dec. 29 and 30, aboard the Coral Princess (Dec. 29) and Island Princess (Dec. 30), each offering an opportunity to celebrate the New Year while enjoying a 10-day roundtrip itinerary from Ft. Lauderdale. Passengers will experience a partial Panama Canal transit to Gatun Lake followed by an evening a call in Colón, plus calls in the Caribbean ports of Aruba, Cartagena, Limón (Costa Rica), and Grand Cayman or Ocho Rios. Balcony staterooms begin at $1,699.

All rates are per person, based on double occupancy.

The 16-ship Princess Cruises fleet will cover the globe this holiday season, also sailing to destinations such as Australia/New Zealand, South America, Hawaii and the South Pacific.

 

