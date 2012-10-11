Celebrity Reflection Reinvents Card Room

Celebrity Cruises is introducing what it calls a modern makeover of the traditional card room, now called “Game on,” on the new Reflection.

Known as a warm, inviting space where guests gather to play their choice of board games and cards, the new card room “unfolds an innovative, whimsical concept – a total transformation accentuated by bold but elegant designs of patterns and forms.” With an eclectic collection of clocks adorning the walls and a distinct color palette, Game On showcases old-meets-new.

The highlight of the venue’s redesign, joining two standard card tables and an assortment of board games, is the brand new interactive gaming experience. Available on six new, 32-inch touch-screen display tables, guests now can play eight different digital games for up to four players.

According to Celebrity, Game On’s custom-designed games promote “healthy brain function while encouraging guests to challenge themselves and others by tapping into their memory, attention and creative skills. Certain games also have the capability to interact with other tables, engaging participants in competitive play for honors of highest scores.”

Inspired by contemporary games and beloved classics with new features, Game On’s options include:

“Bumpers” – A modern spin to the traditional game of marbles, the player casts a game piece onto a moving platform to earn points, while bumping their opponents out along the way without falling into the void themselves.

“Snag ‘Em” – A fun game inviting up to four players, its objective is to collect three of a kind or more before time runs out. Bonus points add to the frenzy.

Checkers – This familiar classic brings digital frog game pieces to the table. Who will be crowned prince?

“Team Draw” – Guests channel their inner Van Gogh by challenging opponents to interpret their art and put their own skills to the test.

“Word Power” – Sharpen the mind, expand vocabulary and accept the challenge to solve a unique puzzle with this innovative, interactive, addictive version of the classic word search.

“Memory” – Engaging with spatial layouts, pattern recall and the need for speed, players must take a quick mental “snapshot” of the grid in order to choose the correct squares.

“Think Faster” – Participants race against the clock and call on their reaction time, attention to detail and awareness to match the current symbol to the one before it.

“Moving Puzzle” – A visual brain twister for those who dare attempt to put the pieces of these fast-moving videos back together.