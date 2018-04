As the Dow reached a five-year high today and was at 13,620 at press time, cruise stocks rose as well and fluctuated with some investors most likely taking their profits.

By mid-afternoon, Oct. 5, Carnival Corporation was up 0.95 percent for the day, trading at $37.22 from a high for the day of $37.74, but shy of the 52-week high of $39.00.

Royal Caribbean was up 1.80 percent for the day, trading at $31.64, down from a day high of $31.94, and close to a 52-week high of $31.97.