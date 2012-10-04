Crystal Offers Big Band 2013 Spring Trans-Atlantic

Crystal Cruises has tripled the number of its Ambassador Host dance partners, from the normal four aboard every sailing, to 12 for its March 31 “Big Band and Ballroom Dance” trans-Atlantic voyage. The cruise will also have double the usual amount of dance instructors on board, along with the Glenn Miller Orchestra “to keep toes tapping”

The Miami-Lisbon sailing aboard the Crystal Serenity is offered at an average all-inclusive rate starting at $221 per person per day.

Crystal’s gentlemen Ambassador Hosts serve as dancing, dining, and conversation partners for solo women during their cruise. Hosts are also available to accompany women on the dance floor whose companions might not be dancers. The social hosting services are complimentary, as are all musical theme activities, including daily intro and advanced dance classes teaching everything from classical ballroom to Latin favorites and swing.

The 17+-piece Glenn Miller Orchestra and vocalists will also play into the wee hours nightly, providing a soundtrack of timeless hits Numerous grand and intimate spaces on board, including the Palm Court, Stardust Lounge, Pulse nightclub, and the central atrium near the Cove Bar, serve as on board music and dancing venues during the cruise.

“Big Band and Ballroom Dance is hotter than ever now, and our music cruises are always among our most popular voyages, packed with fun,” said Bret Bullock, vice president of entertainment. “Solo travelers feel comfortable sailing Crystal because we offer so many ways to socialize with others, from dining to dancing. On this particular cruise, we will have plenty of dance partners to go around.”

Also featured during the 10-day sailing are new Magic Castle at Sea shows and Crystal’s newly-released Elton John tribute production, Rocket Man.

The classic trans-Atlantic crossing provides ample days at sea to enjoy the Crystal resort experience, with a call in Madeira/Funchal, Portugal en route. Fares booked by October 31 start at $2,210 person, double occupancy, with $1,000/person in “Book Now” savings. Sole occupancy rates for this cruise start at $3,015 per person.

Crystal Cruises’ entertainment features a range of venues and performances, from a cabaret nightclub to a piano bar saloon; productions to headline entertainers; and enrichment activities to in-room Blu-ray-viewing.