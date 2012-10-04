SeaDream Releases More Details of 2013/2014 Asia Program

SeaDream Yacht Club has released more details on its plans to sail a series of voyages in Asia and Northern Australia beginning in late 2013. The SeaDream II will sail to Asia after completing her 2013 Mediterranean season, offering 18 unique voyages, ranging from seven to 15 days, many of which can be combined back-to-back.

Scheduled to stay in Asia through April 2014, itineraries include ports in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), East Timor, Northern Australia, Indonesia, New Guinea, Vietnam, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

“Whether you crave the peace and tranquility of undiscovered beaches and islands or the exhilarating energy and buzz of foreign cities, Asia offers something for everyone” said SeaDream’s President, Bob Lepisto.

He added: “Virtually every country in the region is accessible by water and SeaDream’s yachting itineraries include a mix of cities, pristine beaches and historical sites. We’ve planned very unique calls, such as the little-visited islands of the Burmese Mergui archipelago in the Andaman Sea and Sanya, on Hainan Island in China.”

Highlights include: A,two-day stay in Yangon, Myanmar; sailing the Langkawi archipelago; visiting “the beach” (made famous by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Beach”) in the Phi Phi Islands; diving in Thailand’s, Similan Islands National Park; playing golf in Phuket, in Malaysia and at the Andaman Club, a five star golf resort & casino on Thahtay Kyun Island in Burma; New Year’s Eve in Patong Bay, Phuket; exploring Halong Bay; and seeing the giant lizards on Komodo Island.

From Singapore, pre and post cruise overland packages to Cambodia including Angkor Wat. Also offered from Singapore are overland packages to Borobudur (UNESCO site) and Yogyakarta, site of the Prambanan Temple.

Most of the cruises will sail to and from Singapore, but Seadream will also be turning around in Phuket, Bali (Benoa), Cairns, Bangkok (Klong Toei) and Hong Kong.