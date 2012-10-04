MSC Cruises: ‘Keep It All Inclusive’

During October, MSC Cruises is promoting what it calls an all inclusive package in the UK market.

From Oct. 5 through Oct. 31, MSC is offering customers a package - incorporating a cruise, flights and all-inclusive drinks.

The “Keep It All Inclusive” offer is available for all 2013 Mediterranean itineraries across the entire fleet.

As an example, MSC is offering a seven-night package, which includes cruise, flights and All Inclusive Drink Package on the Nov. 2, 2013 sailing on its new MSC Preziosa (due to launch March 2013) from just £699 per person. Sailing from Genoa, the cruise calls at Naples, Messina, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille, before returning to Genoa.

According to MSC, the beauty of the “Keep It All Inclusive” promotion is its flexibility. Passengers opting for the Nov. 2, 2013 itinerary can choose a cruise and flights package from £599 per person or cruise and all inclusive drinks package from £499 per person.