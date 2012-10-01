Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Maritime Business Students Join TUI Cruises

Working with the Hamburg School of Business Administration, TUI Cruises today accepted two students working on degrees in maritime management. They will get their practical experience at the cruise line’s headquarters, combined with their studies.

"With a successful combination of theory and practice, we will enable young people to have a bright future in the cruise industry,” commented Richard Vogel, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Students complete several three month stages divided between gaining practical experience at TUI and study phases.

In addition to learning the basics of business, the program will provide students with insight into ocean navigation, ship management, port operations and project development.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report