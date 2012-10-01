Maritime Business Students Join TUI Cruises

Working with the Hamburg School of Business Administration, TUI Cruises today accepted two students working on degrees in maritime management. They will get their practical experience at the cruise line’s headquarters, combined with their studies.

"With a successful combination of theory and practice, we will enable young people to have a bright future in the cruise industry,” commented Richard Vogel, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Students complete several three month stages divided between gaining practical experience at TUI and study phases.

In addition to learning the basics of business, the program will provide students with insight into ocean navigation, ship management, port operations and project development.