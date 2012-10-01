Saint Lawrence Fall Season: 150 Calls

Destination Saint Lawrence expects 150 ship calls this fall season, from mid-September through Oct. 26. According to the ports on the Saint Lawrence, they expect to have at least one ship calling every single day in or another of the nine ports.

Among the highlights: Trois-Rivieres will see its first calls ever, according to Yolaine Masse, manager of tourism.

The Port of Quebec will have its business fortnight between Sept. 28 and Oct. 12.

Three ships called on Sept. 29 in Gaspesie and Montreal (Quest for Adventure, Seabourn Sojourn and Artania), and three ships are scheduled in Saguenay on Oct. 2.