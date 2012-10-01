Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Saint Lawrence Fall Season: 150 Calls

Destination Saint Lawrence expects 150 ship calls this fall season, from mid-September through Oct. 26. According to the ports on the Saint Lawrence, they expect to have at least one ship calling every single day in or another of the nine ports.

Among the highlights: Trois-Rivieres will see its first calls ever, according to Yolaine Masse, manager of tourism.

The Port of Quebec will have its business fortnight between Sept. 28 and Oct. 12.

Three ships called on Sept. 29 in Gaspesie and Montreal (Quest for Adventure, Seabourn Sojourn and Artania), and three ships are scheduled in Saguenay on Oct. 2.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report