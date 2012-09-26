Record season in Warnemünde

Today, September 26, the AIDAblu, Marco Polo and Nautica were moored at the passenger pier in Warnemünde between 5a.m. and 9 a.m. in the most successful cruise season to date with the last triple port call of the year.

This will be followed by just two more port calls this year. On September 30, the AIDAblu will make its last call for this year. The British Black Watch will close the season in Rostock on 1 December.

For the year, there will have been 181 port calls by 40 cruise ships and more than 300,000 passengers – one third started and ended their cruise in Warnemunde..

With more cruises by AIDA Cruises and Costa Crociere, more German holidaymakers choose Warnemünde for the start and the end of their sea voyage. Just under 70,000 U.S. and more than 30,000 UK citizens, more than 20,000 Spaniards, around 16,000 Canadians, approx. 10,000 Italians and more than 50,000 guests from 134 other countries around the world went ashore in Rostock. In addition, the ships carried 118,000 crew members, about half of whom used their stay in Warnemünde for shore leave.

In 2012 Rostock-based AIDA operated two vessels, the AIDAsol and AIDAblu, on a total of 33 cruises around the Baltic Sea out of Warnemünde. Norwegian Cruise Line and Princess Cruises as well as Costa interported, embarking and disembarking some of their passengers. In total there were 74 port calls of cruise ships embarking.

During 2012, there were four ships in port on four occasions. There were also fourteen triple port calls. Six vessels were first-time visitors: the Costa Voyager, Costa Fortuna, Gann, Nautica, Star Flyer and Ryndam. The most frequent guests at Rostock's seaside resort were the AIDAblu (17 times), AIDAsol (16 times), Costa Fortuna (15 times), Norwegian Sun (15 times), Empress (12 times) and Emerald Princess (11 times).

The port statement noted that contrary to some other port, passengers are only counted once in Rostock-Warnemünde - even those passengers who start and end their cruise in the port – otherwise the total passenger number on a comparable basis would be 6-00,000. The average occupancy of the vessels this year was 1,657.